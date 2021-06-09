Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,251 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Catalent by 45.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 13.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Catalent by 23.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

