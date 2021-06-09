Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,177 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

