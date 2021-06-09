Syscoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $116.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00460298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,807,720 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

