Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-3.30 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of SSMXY opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.