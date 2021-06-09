Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-3.30 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.