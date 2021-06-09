Tael (WABI) One Day Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $62.56, $24.72, $5.22 and $34.91. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00930239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.82 or 0.09037135 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $6.32, $13.96, $119.16, $5.22, $34.91, $10.00, $18.11, $45.75, $7.20, $4.92 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

