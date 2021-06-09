Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,423 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.