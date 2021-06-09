Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 16th (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Talaris Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TALS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

