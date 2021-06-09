Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $121,974.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,001 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

