Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $23.42. Tata Motors shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 7,631 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

