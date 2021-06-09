Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

