Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 91,080 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. 19,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,397. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

