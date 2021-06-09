Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 155,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

