Taurus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.29. 79,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The company has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

