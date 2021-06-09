Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,499.80. 33,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,494.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,328.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.