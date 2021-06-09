Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 692,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

