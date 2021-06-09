TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Up 37.2%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s share price shot up 37.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, BGC Financial upgraded TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.