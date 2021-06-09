Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 176.80 ($2.31). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 173.35 ($2.26), with a volume of 5,696,860 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 509.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

