TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS TCLHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584. TCL Electronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.42.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

