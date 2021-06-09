TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

