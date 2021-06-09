Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

