Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,547 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 107,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $7,544,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $326.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.