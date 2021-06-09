Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 156,098 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

