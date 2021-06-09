Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 982 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.