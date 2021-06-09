Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

