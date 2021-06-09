Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.27 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $268,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the software company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.