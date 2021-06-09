Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,391,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,622,000 after acquiring an additional 328,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

