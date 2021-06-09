Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,235.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,385 shares of company stock valued at $157,546,901.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion and a PE ratio of -65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.18.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.