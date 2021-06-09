Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 38,533 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

