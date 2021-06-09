Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,998 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.