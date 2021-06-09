Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 70,114 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

