Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $384.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

