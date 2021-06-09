Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

