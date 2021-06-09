Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,411 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $46,396,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

