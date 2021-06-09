Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 63,178 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,178 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of FMC worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in FMC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

