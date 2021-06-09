Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

