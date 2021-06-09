Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 1,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

