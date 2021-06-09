Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Up 5.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 17,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

