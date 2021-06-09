Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.07

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.07 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 15.84 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,509,866 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

