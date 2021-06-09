Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TEKK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 7,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 101,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,528,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

