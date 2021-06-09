Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,497. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
