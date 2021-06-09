Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,199. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.