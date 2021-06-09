Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,199. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.