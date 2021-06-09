Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,721 shares of company stock valued at $89,247,372. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.