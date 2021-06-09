Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declares None Dividend of $0.13

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) announced a None dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.