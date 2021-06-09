Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 2,569 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

