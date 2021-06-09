Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.40. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 5,776 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.