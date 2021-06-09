Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.08 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $56.29 or 0.00152388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $95.26 million and approximately $76.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00897982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.03 or 0.08826224 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,771,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,396 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

