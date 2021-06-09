TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
