TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

