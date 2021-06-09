Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

