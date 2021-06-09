Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.