Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $790,823.26 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $790,823.26 and approximately $406.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.61 or 0.01693362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00462571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.